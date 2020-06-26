Belgium calls for sanctions against Israel if it annexes West Bank – Middle East Monitor

The Belgian parliament immediately handed a decision urging the federal government to name on the European Union to impose sanctions against Israel if it proceeds with its plan to annex giant swaths of the occupied West Bank.

The measure “concerning Israel’s annexation of occupied territories in Palestine”, handed within the 150-member House of Representatives with 101 affirmative votes, 39 abstentions and nil votes against it.

The physique was additionally attributable to vote on a movement calling for the popularity of a Palestinian state however this was delayed after it was despatched again to the overseas affairs committee for additional debate.

MPs from left-wing events, together with the Socialist Party and members of the French and Green events, proposed the resolutions.

“It is a matter of defending international law. There is no equidistance to be respected in this fight,” mentioned MP Ecolo Simon Moutquin who authored the decision.

The decision has two goals, he mentioned: “On the one hand, send a message to the Israeli government ‘Don’t cross that red line’. On the other hand, give some hope to the Palestinians who have suffered injustice for decades.”

More than 1,000 European lawmakers throughout the political spectrum issued a letter earlier this week warning Israel against annexing elements of the occupied West Bank.

Legislators mentioned they “share serious concerns about [US] President Trump’s plan for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the imminent prospect of Israeli annexation of West Bank territory.”