Belgian transport minister in row over 34-mile trip in private jet | World news

A Belgian transport minister has come under fire to take a private jet from Brussels to Antwerp, a journey of around 34 miles.

Lydia Peeters, mobility minister in the Flemish regional government, admitted she had taken a press flight organised by the private jet company ASL Fly Executive.

The journey, which takes 46 minutes on twice-hourly fast trains, has been heavily criticised by green groups and political opponents. One Greenpeace campaigner described the flight as “mind-blowing”, while a deputy for the Green party in the Flemish parliament, Imade Annouri, said it absolutely was nonsensical, polluting and outdated. “In several neighbouring countries, short flights are being phased out and investments are being put into rail links,” the Flemish deputy said. “I would prefer to see the minister for mobility in the avant-garde rather than supporting an airline company.”

Peeters said she had taken the flight showing support for regional airports, but conceded her presence at a press conference would have been enough. In a statement, Peeters said she fully supported initiatives to make the aviation industry more sustainable. “Mobility and sustainability will have to go hand in hand. I therefore fully understood the criticism of last Tuesday’s press flight.”

The minister had been attending an event to spell out the Flemish government’s actions to help regional airports, such as for instance Antwerp and Ostend, hit by the economic impact of coronavirus.

The criticism recalls the outcry when the federal environment minister, Marie-Christine Marghem, took a private jet to a UN climate summit in 2018, but declined to sign Belgium up to a number of countries pledging to make deeper cuts in emissions.

Belgium’s regions control many policies essential to tackle the climate emergency, such as transport, housing and agriculture, that has contributed to slow progress. The nation is on course to miss climate targets in 2020 and 2030, in accordance with an EU report.