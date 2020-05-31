Belgian Prince Joachim tests positive for coronavirus after going to Spanish lockdown party

A Belgian prince has examined positive for coronavirus after attending a party in Spain throughout lockdown.

Prince Joachim, a nephew of Belgium‘s King Philippe, contracted Covid-19 after going to the gathering in Cordoba on 26 May, a spokesperson for the Belgian Royal Palace mentioned.

The party breached lockdown guidelines due to how many individuals have been there, in accordance to Spanish media.





The royal spokesperson mentioned the palace couldn’t verify the variety of individuals in attendance.

The 28-year-old prince travelled to Spain from Belgium on May 24 for an internship – two days earlier than the party befell.

He continues to be in Spain, the palace mentioned on Saturday.

El Pais newspaper mentioned the prince, who’s tenth in line to the Belgian throne, attended the party together with 26 different individuals.

This would go towards lockdown guidelines within the province of Cordoba, the place a most of 15 persons are allowed to meet up.

Spanish police mentioned they’d launched an investigation into the incident and people who breached restrictions may face fines of between €600 (£540) and €10,000.





All 27 individuals who attended the party at the moment are in quarantine, Rafaela Valenzuela, the Spanish authorities’s regional envoy in Cordoba, mentioned on Saturday.

She known as the gathering “completely irresponsible” and mentioned it may have induced an outbreak of infections, triggering a return to a stricter lockdown.

“I feel surprised and angry. An incident of this type stands out at a moment of national mourning for so many dead,” she mentioned.

Spain has began easing a few of its lockdown restrictions, which at one level have been amongst a few of the strictest in Europe.

However, as individuals emerge after spending months shut up inside, police have intervened in a sequence of incidents at events, funerals and different social gatherings at which restrictions have been damaged.

In Barcelona, bathers have been moved off the seaside after some have been noticed breaching guidelines by swimming within the Mediterranean, police mentioned over the weekend.

Spain’s loss of life toll for coronavirus rose by 4 on Saturday because the nation emerges from one of many worst Covid-19 outbreaks on the earth to date.

More than 257,000 individuals have examined positive for the virus nationally as of Sunday.

Meanwhile, the loss of life toll stood at 27,125.

Additional reporting by Reuters