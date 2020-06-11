Belgian prince fired for breaking coronavirus lockdown in Spain – Armenian News

A Belgian prince who contracted coronavirus after breaking lockdown rules in Spain has been fined €10,400 ($11,800).

Prince Joachim was issued with the penalty for failing to observe a 14-day quarantine period after arriving in the united states, according to BBC News.

The prince, 28, arrived in Spain for an internship on 24 May, but attended a gathering in the southern city of Córdoba two days later.

He has since apologised.

“I deeply regret my actions,” the prince said in a statement after reports about the party emerged in Spanish media late last month. He added he would “accept the consequences”.