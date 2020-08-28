Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen tops practice

Mercedes controlled the very first practice session, with Valtteri Bottas outmatching Lewis Hamilton by 0.069 s with a lap time of 1m44.493 s. Verstappen was finest of the rest, however 0.375 s off the rate for Red Bull, ahead of the Racing Points of Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll.

The Ferrari- powered Haas pairing and Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi stopped working to set times in this session, with both Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen having engine modifications ahead of FP2.

Read Also:

In the 2nd session, Verstappen jumped to the fore with a lap of 1m43.744 s. He was 0.048 s quicker than the surprise of the session, Renault’sDaniel Ricciardo Hamilton was the very best part of a tenth of a 2nd slower, in 3rd having actually slipped up the last corner and wasted time on his fastest lap.

Ricciardo’s session ended early, nevertheless, when he was required to manage on the Kemmel Straight with 20 minutes of the session staying due to an absence of hydraulic pressure.

The 2nd Red Bull of Alexander Albon was 4th fastest, ahead of Perez, Bottas and McLaren’sLando Norris FP2 was quickly warning when a marketing board ended up being removed on the exit of the very first corner.

F1 Belgian Grand Prix Free Practice 1 outcomes

F1 Belgian Grand Prix Free Practice 2 outcomes

To follow …