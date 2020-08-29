Belgian GP Qualifying: Lewis Hamilton smashes record with pole, Ferrari hit new low







Lewis Hamilton declared his 93rd F1 lead in dominant style by spotting clear of his competitors in Belgian GP certifying, with team-mate Valtteri Bottas directly holding back Max Verstappen in a session which was significant for its scintillating speed in addition to Ferrari’s absence of it.

While Hamilton entered into the shootout fearing a few of his competitors, new and old, at the famous Spa-Francorchamps, the champion leader topped every Saturday section prior to smashing the track record two times in Q3.

“Lewis Hamilton was just on a different level in qualifying today,” stated Sky F1‘s Martin Brundle after Hamilton’s 1:41.252.

Hamilton included: “I woke up to the news of Chadwick Boseman passing away and that news broke me. It wasn’t easy to get back in focus but I wanted to drive to perfection for him.”

His last benefit was over half a 2nd to Bottas in the very same Mercedes vehicle, with Verstappen simply 0.015 s off a front-row start and certifying closer to pole than at …