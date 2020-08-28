Belgian GP Practice Two: Max Verstappen ahead, Daniel Ricciardo second







Max Verstappen completed an appealing fastest for Red Bull on an interesting opening day of practice at the Belgian GP, with Mercedes likewise completing behind Daniel Ricciardo for surprise-package Renault.

After running the world champs’ cars and trucks close in the early morning session, Verstappen struck the front in the afternoon with a finest lap of 1:43.744. That was 0.096 s much faster than Lewis Hamilton, who was the lead Mercedes chauffeur in 3rd.

But it was Ricciardo’s second- location surface for Renault which showed the session’s greatest surprise, with the Australian simply 0.048 s back on Verstappen’s speed.

However, Ricciardo did strike issues late on in the second when he was advised by the group to park his vehicle up on the side of the track with 20 minutes to go. Renault late verified it had actually been a preventive procedure after the RS20 suffered a loss of hydraulic pressure.