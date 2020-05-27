Belgian GP 1995 Watchalong: Michael Schumacher vs Damon Hill at wet Spa







Don’t miss the newest Sky F1 Watchalong on Wednesday night as we transport you again to the midst of 1 the fiercest rivalries within the sport’s historical past and a controversial, topsy-turvy battle round arguably its greatest circuit, within the hardest of wet circumstances.

It’s the 1995 Belgian Grand Prix from Spa-Francorchamps the place Michael Schumacher made historical past by successful from 16th on the grid, Damon Hill was angered by his nice rival’s defensive driving, and Martin Brundle completed on the rostrum for outsiders Ligier.

Hill, Brundle and Johnny Herbert – Schumacher’s Benetton team-mate that day who led the race’s early levels – are reunited to observe again the perfect (and, in a few of their instances, worst) moments from an unforgettable afternoon, with fellow Sky F1 colleague David Croft.

Does Damon nonetheless maintain the identical opinion of Schumacher’s driving 1 / 4 of a century on? How did Johnny go from the result in seventh place? And simply how troublesome was it to drive the undulating and quick 4.4-mile circuit within the wet?

The background to a tense race day

Schumacher, F1’s defending champion, held a lowered 11-point lead over huge rival Hill going into the race, the 11th spherical of the 16-race season.

Hill had halved his title deficit at the earlier race in Hungary when the Williams driver’s third win of the 12 months had coincided with a uncommon race retirement for Schumacher and Benetton.

But the Englishman, already enduring a turbulent 12 months on the monitor, nonetheless had all of it on to beat Schumacher and actual revenge on shedding out on the title at the final race within the controversial end to 1994.

But the playing cards appeared to be falling in Hill’s favour at Spa, as though he certified solely eighth in wet circumstances of qualifying, he was nonetheless eight locations forward of Schumacher – whose Saturday by no means obtained going after a crash in second apply, which was adopted by technical issues along with his automotive.

Schumacher due to this fact began 16th – he had by no means beforehand certified exterior the highest 10 in F1, whereas none had ever gained at Spa from decrease than 12th on the grid.

Ferrari had locked out the entrance row with Gerhard Berger and Jean Alesi – neither of who would end the race – with McLaren’s Mika Hakkinen third and Herbert fourth within the lead Benetton.

But all eyes had been nonetheless on the title contenders…