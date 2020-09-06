Belgian actress, singer Annie Cordy dies at 92

According to French media, Cordy died Friday in southern France.

“Annie Cordy was an accomplished artist whose humor and joie-de-vivre represented so well the Belgian spirit that we love so much,” Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes said on Twitter. “She won over the hearts of many generations. She will be sorely missed. My sincere condolences to her family and loved ones.”

In addition to her various film and music projects, she was the voice of Willow, the grandmother in the French version of Disney’s 1995 animated film “Pocahontas.”

Cordy was born in Brussels in 1928 but made her name on the stage and in films after moving to Paris.

According to Deadline, she had impressive parts in other famous works such as “Gates of Fire,” “Souvenir of Gibraltar” and “High Street.” In addition, the actress also appeared in a number of TV series, including “Orages d’ete,” “Inspectuer Médeuze” and “L’histoire du samedi.”

