Belarus’s security apparatus stands behind Lukashenko — for now

The see to the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant was suggested to be a possibility for Belarus’s authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko to reveal that he still had some popular assistance, regardless of the demonstrations that have actually rocked the nation because he declared success in recently’s election.

It did precisely the opposite. As Mr Lukashenko, who has actually ruled the eastern European country with an iron fist for 26 years, attempted to resolve a crowd of employees at the state-owned plant, he was met derisive boos and whistles, and screamed down by choruses of “Resign! Resign! Resign!”

Fidgeting uncomfortably with the buttons on his coat as the chants installed, the 65-year-old previous collective-farm manager ultimately snapped. “Are you saying the elections were unfair and you want fair ones?” he required. “Here’s your answer. We had an election. There won’t be any other elections until you kill me.”

State- owned business such as the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant were when Mr Lukashenko’s power base. But in current days strikes at these groups have actually ended up being a sign of his vaporizing authority.

Last week, employees at the huge BelAZ and MAZ car plants started to leave. By Monday the strikes had actually swelled to include countless employees, consisting of …