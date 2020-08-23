Belarusian protesters pack capital, army issues warning By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Belarusian President Lukashenko goes to a military shooting variety near Grodno



MINSK (Reuters) – Tens of countless anti-government protesters loaded the streets of Minsk on Sunday as the army waded into Belarus’ political crisis, warning that it, not the authorities, would react to any opposition discontent near the city’s nationwide memorials.

Demonstrations have actually been kept in the capital and other Belarusian towns considering thatAug 9, when an election which protesters refer to as rigged given experienced leader Alexander Lukashenko a 6th term in workplace.

The streets of Minsk reddened and white as a flood of demonstrators brought flags symbolising their opposition to Lukashenko, requiring he stopped after 26 years in power and brand-new elections be held, videos revealed.

They marched towards a monolith that was surrounded by a chain of security service members outfitted in military uniform, a Reuters witness stated.

The defence ministry stated it had actually now taken control of duty for the defense of such memorials, which any discontent near them would generate a reaction from thearmy

Describing the protesters as “fascists” and composing most of its declaration in uppercase, the defence ministry stated the memorials, particularly …