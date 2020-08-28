Belarusian army holding large-scale drills – Panorama

The Belarusian army is holding large-scale drills under the instructions of the Western Operational Command’s chief on August 28- 31, the republic’s Defense Ministry reported, according to TASS news firm.

“An integrated grouping of forces has been set up to hold a comprehensive tactical exercise. It comprises Airborne Force, motor rifle, armored and artillery units and also the squads of unmanned aerial vehicles and electronic warfare systems,” the Defense Ministry stated.

Helicopters will redeploy from the Machulishchi aerodrome in the Minsk Region to the Lida airfield in the Grodno Region to supply assistance for the soldiers’ operations, it stated.

“A parachute battalion of the 103rd separate airborne brigade has conducted a march to the designated area and started practicing anti-saboteur measures,” the declaration checks out.

As reported previously, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko earlier advised the Defense Ministry to carefully follow NATO forces’ motions in Poland and Lithuania and put the soldiers on high alert on the nation’s western borders, keeping in mind the escalation of stress in the area.

Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin released an order on August 19 to boost the grouping of forces in the Grodno location with the battalions of tactical rockets and several rocket launchers …