Belarus:Angry workers heckle Belarus’ Lukashenko as challenges to his decades-long rule grow

Independent observers have actually slammed the nation’s August 9 election for not being complimentary or reasonable.

Tikhanovskaya’s intervention came as much of the worldwide neighborhood switched on Lukashenko, revealing uniformity with the activists and stacking pressure on the nation’s long time leader to give up to requires another vote.

But the President, who has actually been in power for 26 years, has actually bitterly withstood those pleas, informing mad workers on Monday that “there will be no other elections.”

In a video message recorded in front of a blank white wall in Lithuania, Tikhanovskaya stated: “I am ready to assume the responsibility and act as a national leader in order for the country to calm down and enter the normal rhythm.” The opposition prospect, who left Belarus after Lukashenko declared success, stated she would hold a fresh vote and used assistance for the swelling presentations and commercial action throughout the nation. She likewise appealed to the nation’s security forces to change sides and turn versus the President, appealing to “accept” repentant police officers– and gotten in touch with Lukashenko to release political detainees being kept in prisons in Belarus. During a factory check out on Monday, Lukashenko doubled down on his combative rhetoric and once again declined to acquiesce. “We currently held elections, there …

Read The Full Article