Belarus: Vladimir Putin ‘pledges support’ for President Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko states that Russia has actually accepted provide security support when it comes to external military hazards.

Mr Lukashenko likewise voiced issues over Nato military workouts happening in neighbouring Poland and Lithuania.

The news comes as the embattled president deals with mass demonstrations over the challenged 9 August election.

Thousands collected outdoors state tv on Saturday, requiring complete protection of the presentations.

The discontent appeared after President Alexander Lukashenko declared a landslide triumph in recently’s election, the outcome of which has actually been condemned amidst extensive accusations of vote-rigging.

The Central Election Commission states Mr Lukashenko, who has actually been in power because 1994, won 80.1% of the vote and the primary opposition prospect Svetlana Tikhanovskaya 10.12%.

But Ms Tikhanovskaya firmly insists that where votes were effectively counted, she won assistance varying from 60% to 70%.

What’s taking place politically?

As the discontent continued Saturday, Mr Lukashenko looked for assistance from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mr Lukashenko stated President Putin had actually assured to offer what he called detailed …