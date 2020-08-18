Belarus unrest: Protesters mark jailed activist Sergei Tikhanovsky’s birthday

As far as the protesters outside the jail are worried, President Lukashenko got 0% of the vote

Protesters in Belarus have actually collected outside a jail to mark the birthday of the jailed spouse of the nation’s primary opposition figure in the middle of anger over a contested election.

Sergei Tikhanovsky, who has actually simply turned 42, was sent to prison along with other competitors of President Alexander Lukashenko ahead of the 9 August survey.

His partner Svetlana Tikhanovskaya ran in his location however later on ran away to Lithuania.

She formally protected about 10% of the vote, and Mr Lukashenko more than 80%.

There were no independent observers. The opposition has actually held day-to-day demonstrations over the previous 10 days, declaring huge vote-rigging.

Hundreds of protesters have actually been injured and 2 have actually passed away in clashes with authorities. Thousands have actually been apprehended, and numerous have actually mentioned abuse at the hands of security forces.

  • What’s occurring in Belarus?
  • ‘The individuals will not forgive this’

Mr Lukashenko, who has actually led Belarus considering that 1994, insists he has actually won …

