Belarus unrest: Protesters mark jailed activist Sergei Tikhanovsky’s birthday



As far as the protesters outside the jail are worried, President Lukashenko got 0% of the vote





Protesters in Belarus have actually collected outside a jail to mark the birthday of the jailed spouse of the nation’s primary opposition figure in the middle of anger over a contested election.

Sergei Tikhanovsky, who has actually simply turned 42, was sent to prison along with other competitors of President Alexander Lukashenko ahead of the 9 August survey.

His partner Svetlana Tikhanovskaya ran in his location however later on ran away to Lithuania.

She formally protected about 10% of the vote, and Mr Lukashenko more than 80%.

There were no independent observers. The opposition has actually held day-to-day demonstrations over the previous 10 days, declaring huge vote-rigging.

Hundreds of protesters have actually been injured and 2 have actually passed away in clashes with authorities. Thousands have actually been apprehended, and numerous have actually mentioned abuse at the hands of security forces.

What’s occurring in Belarus?

‘The individuals will not forgive this’

Mr Lukashenko, who has actually led Belarus considering that 1994, insists he has actually won …