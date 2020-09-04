Belarus: The great-grandmother taking on President Alexander Lukashenko

As street protests in Belarus continue well into their fourth week, a 73-year-old great-grandmother has turned into an unlikely hero for demonstrators.

Nina Baginskaya became an internet sensation after videos emerged of her confronting lines of Belarusian riot police.

Belarus has been gripped by mass protests since the 9 August election, widely believed to have been rigged.

President Alexander Lukashenko, who has been in power for 26 years, has said he has no intention of stepping down and denies electoral fraud.