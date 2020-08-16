Belarus: Tens of thousands protest in Minsk, as Lukashenko holds rival demonstration

These scenes followed long time leader Lukashenko’s objected to success in last Sunday’s election, which independent observers have actually slammed for not being totally free and reasonable.

Although there was no main count, CNN team in the Belarusian capital approximated that around 50,000 individuals were going to the opposition protest as of 3 pm regional time.

Meanwhile, Lukashenko, who has actually ruled Belarus for 26 years, provided a speech to federal government fans a couple of streets away.

CNN’s group in Minsk approximated that less than 10,000 individuals were at the pro-government rally, far less than the 65,000 pointed out by the nation’sInterior Ministry

The group formerly saw individuals being brought by bus into the town hall on Sunday ahead of presentations in assistanceof Lukashenko Thousands of individuals have actually been apprehended throughout demonstrations versus the federal government over the recently, after opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya left the nation toLithuania NATO states no accumulation in the area In a speech to his fans Sunday, Lukashenko declared Belarus was being threatened by foreign disturbance. “There is a build-up of military power on the western borders of the country. Lithuania, Poland, Ukraine are ordering us to hold new elections. If we listen to them, we will perish,” he stated. But a spokesperson for NATO, which counts …

