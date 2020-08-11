Belarus’ Svetlana Tikhanovskaya flees to Lithuania amid crackdown on election protests

Tikhanovskaya left after openly turning down initial election results that handed the longtime Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko a landslide success. But lots of information around her departure are still uncertain.

Protests appeared after main exit surveys were launched late Sunday, giving a 6th term to Lukashenko, who has actually ruled Belarus for 26 years and made the label “Europe’s last dictator.” Thousands were detained and the presentations resumed on Monday night.

Tikhanovskaya’s project and independent observers state the vote was spoiled with extensive tally stuffing and falsifications. The independent tracking group “Honest people” stated at Tikhanovskaya’s press conference that according to its information she had actually won in a minimum of 80 ballot stations throughout Belarus.

On Monday, Tikhanovskaya “left to an unknown location” after submitting a grievance with Belarus’ main elections committee requiring a recount of the votes. After costs a number of hours at the committee alone, she came out and informed her attorney that “she made up her mind” and left the structure, according to her project. The project might not reach her for a number of hours prior to she contacted us to verify she was safe. Conflicting videos Tikhanovskaya suggested in a puzzling video address from Lithuania that she had actually left Belarus …

