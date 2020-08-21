Belarus strikes must continue and grow, opposition leader says

Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has actually advised her advocates to step up their strikes in spite of “intimidation” from the authorities, as district attorneys question her allies.
In a brand-new video address from exile in neighbouring Lithuania, she stated: “I ask you, continue and expand strikes… don’t be fooled by intimidation.”
She says the 9 August election was “stolen” by President Alexander Lukashenko and must be re-run relatively.
Many employees have actually gone on strike.
However, President Lukashenko reveals no indication of pulling back and activists report pressure on personnel at state-run business not to sign up with thestrikes
Last weekend an approximated 200,000 anti-Lukashenko protesters filled main Minsk, furious at a harsh authorities crackdown on theopposition
In her newest message, Ms Tikhanovskaya stated: “It’s time to unify … you have actually daunted the dictatorship.
“It shivers with worry of you, your strength and nerve. That is why today you are feeling …