Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight By Reuters

©Reuters Law enforcement officers stand guard near the website where a protester passed away throughout a rally following the governmental election in Minsk
MINSK (Reuters) – Belarusian police detained more than 1,000 protesters on the 3rd night of demonstrations on Tuesday that broke out over an objected to election handing a brand-new term to President Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian Interior Ministry stated on Wednesday.
The ministry stated 51 protesters and 14 police officers were injured throughout the demonstrations overnight.
