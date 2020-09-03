Belarus, Russia in agreement on payment for energy resources – Panorama

Belarus and Russia have actually concerned terms on the payment for energy resources, Belta news firm reported. Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin made the declaration throughout settlements of the Belarusian federal government delegation and the Russian federal government one in Minsk on 3 September.

According to the source, Mikhail Mishustin stated: “I would like to welcome the decisions that were made today on our mutual issues relating to the payment for energy resources. You and we have reached all the agreements.”

However, the Russian head of federal government did not divulge the essence of the contracts and particular choices. He worried that Russia is interested in taking cooperation with Belarus to the next level, in filling it with material, in utilizing the very best practices of Russia and Belarus and executing them in market- smart interaction.

Mikhail Mishustin kept in mind that Belarus-Russia trade surpassed $35.5 billion in 2019. However, the coronavirus pandemic changed the trade figures. In January-July 2020 Belarus-Russia trade come by 21% to $12.5 billion. “I hope that now when the pandemic situation has improved, we will be able to catch up and once again return to the figures we had last year,” he included.