

President Lukashenko has actually ruled Belarus for 26 years.





Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has actually implicated Russia of lying about a “mercenary” group detained in Belarus recently and says another such group has actually penetrated his nation.

“Today we heard of another unit sent into the south,” he stated in an address to the country. “We’ll catch them all.”

Russia has actually rejected that the 33 Russians held were outlining terrorism and were connected to anti-Lukashenko activists.

Anti-Lukashenko demonstrations have actually grown, as he looks for re-election on 9 August.

Russia has stated the 33 – declared to be members of the shadowy Wagner mercenary group – were just transiting through Belarus en path toIstanbul And Russia insists they had no objective to interfere in the Belarus governmental election.

‘Massacre plot’

“All this about Istanbul, Venezuela, Africa and Libya – it’s a lie. These people – they have already given testimony – were sent into Belarus on purpose. The order was to wait,” Mr Lukashenko stated, in his televised yearly address.

He …