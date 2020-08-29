Belarus revokes accreditations of journalists covering protests for foreign media By Reuters

©Reuters Law enforcement officers apprehend a reporter in Minsk



MOSCOW (Reuters) – Belarus has actually withdrawed the accreditations of some journalists working for foreign media and covering anti-government protests that emerged after a disputed governmental election, news organisations and a reporter association stated on Saturday.

The accreditations, provided by the Foreign Ministry, were withdrawed for 17 journalists consisting of a video reporter and a professional photographer from Reuters, 2 from the BBC and 4 from Radio Liberty, the Belarusian Association of Journalists stated.

Foreign Ministry representative Anatoly Glaz might not be reached for remark.

A Reuters representative stated in a declaration that Reuters journalists had actually been removed of their accreditation, including “We are not aware of any acts by our Belarus journalists that might warrant loss of accreditation.”

“We hope the authorities will reinstate their credentials to ensure our journalists can continue to deliver independent, unbiased news in the public interest,” the representative stated.

Radio Liberty in a report on its site mentioned the Foreign Ministry as stating the choice to withdraw the accreditations was taken for security factors. The ministry decreased to state the number of journalists had actually lost their …