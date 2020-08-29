Belarus revokes accreditation for 15 journalists working for foreign media

The relocation comes practically 3 weeks after Alexander Lukashenko was re-elected in a questionable governmental election, resulting in mass protests from those who object to the outcomes.

The BBC verified in a declaration to CNN that 2 journalists working for its Russian service in Minsk have actually had their press licenses eliminated with instant impact.

Charlotte Morgan, the BBC’s Head of Communications, informed CNN: “We condemn in the greatest possible terms this suppressing of independent journalism.

“We call upon the Belarusian authorities to revoke this decision and allow our journalists to continue doing their jobs,” Morgan included.

The declaration likewise stated that the British broadcaster thinks it is “vital” that Belarusians can gain access to “impartial, independent information” about what is occurring in their nation. In another relocation versus press flexibility, the Belarusian authorities apprehended practically 50 journalists previously today, according to the BAJ. Responding to the arrests, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab stated on Twitter: “I condemn the mass detention of over 50 journalists last night in Belarus, including from @BBC, local & international media.” Raab explained the relocation as a “blatant attempt” to hinder journalism and gotten in touch with Belarus to stop its targeting ofjournalists Of the journalists that were apprehended, all other than 4, who declined to turn over their phones, were later on launched. On Friday, Josep Borrell, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, …

