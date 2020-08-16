Belarus protests: ‘We can breathe for the first time in our lives’



Many protesters feel that modification is on the method





There is a sense of ecstasy on the streetsin Belarus Thousands of individuals collect in the capital Minsk to voice their opposition to President Alexander Lukashenko and the violent crackdown he released versus protesters. People wave the opposition flag – white with a red stripe – and they bring flowers and balloons to reveal that their motion is tranquil.

Car horns have actually become an instrument of opposition here. Drivers honk in assistance of the crowds. People wave back and cheer.

“[We] can breathe freedom for the first time in our lives! It’s an amazing feeling,” stated Andrey, 33.

Many feel elated and positive that a clean slate is waiting for Belarus after 26 years of President Lukashenko’s guideline.

Media playback is unsupported on your gadget Protesters chant anti-government mottos in a program of defiance

“We make certain that whatever will alter. We think in our success. That’s why we will come out onto …