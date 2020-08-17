Belarus protests: ‘There’s no way back. The people will not forgive this’



TELEVISION speaker Tatyana Borodkina, seen here with her 2 children, has actually now left Belarus





Belarusian state TELEVISION speaker Tatyana Borodkina enjoys cooking, not politics.

Each early morning, on Breakfast for 3, she would prepare basic dishes assisted by her 2 young children.

But recently, she revealed her resignation on Facebook, stating that she might “no longer smile out from the TV screen” after what she made sure was a crudely rigged election.

She has actually given that needed to get away the nation with her kids, after getting hazards.

Tatyana is among a growing variety of state media staff members to openly reveal their assistance for modification, recommending fractures in the details system – the propaganda device – that for 26 years has actually assisted keep President Alexander Lukashenko in power.

On Monday, personnel at the state media service Belteleradio started strolling off the task, stating the 9 August election “illegitimate” and requiring an end to media censorship. Main channels, consisting of Belarus 1, are now transmitting repeats.

” I can’t inform the audiences happily …