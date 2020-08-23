Belarus protests: ‘There is more faith than fear’

Tens of countless individuals have actually participated in a mass rally in Belarus, requiring the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko.

Recent demonstrations have actually been met a crackdown in which a minimum of 4 individuals were eliminated, and demonstrators state they have actually been tortured in jails.

Mr Lukashenko, who has actually been implicated of rigging the current election, has actually promised to squash discontent and blamed the dissent on unnamed “foreign-backed revolutionaries”.