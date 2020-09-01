Belarus protests: Students held as marches mark new term

image copyrightReuters image caption Students from a number of Minsk-based universities took part in Tuesday’s marches

Belarus police have detained a number of students as they marked the start of the academic year with protests against long-time leader Alexander Lukashenko.

Columns of students from universities in the capital Minsk marched along Independence Avenue and gathered in Victory Square.

Mr Lukashenko, who has been in power for 26 years, insisted he had the support of millions of Belarusians.

“I don’t want my country to be cut into pieces,” he said.

If “alternative forces” came to power there would be “slaughter – much worse than what happened in Ukraine”, he was quoted as saying by the state-run Belta news agency.