Belarus protests: Strikes expected as Lukashenko remains defiant

Fresh strikes are expected in Belarus after a weekend which saw 10s of thousands require to the streets to require the departure of long-lasting President Alexander Lukashenko.
Opposition leaders required the strikes as anger grew over reports of authorities violence as well as declared poll-rigging in the 9 August vote.
But the president, who declared a landslide triumph, remains defiant.
On Sunday, he got in touch with fans to protect their nation and self-reliance.
However, protesters came out in far bigger numbers, with regional, independent news websiteTut by explaining the serene presentation as “the largest in the history of independent Belarus”.
The wave of anger has actually been increasing because the Central Election Commission stated Mr Lukashenko, who has actually been in power because 1994, won 80.1% of the vote and the primary opposition prospect Svetlana Tikhanovskaya 10.12%.
Ms Tikhanovskaya, who left for Lithuania after openly knocking the outcomes, firmly insists that where votes were appropriately counted, she won assistance varying from 60% …