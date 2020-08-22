Belarus protests: Mum’s search for detained teenage poll observer

There have actually now been 2 weeks of strikes and demonstrations considering that Belarus’s fiercely challenged elections. Hundreds of individuals have actually been detained with lots of stating they were beaten in detention.

President Lukashenko, the male implicated of rigging the vote, has actually vowed to stop the “unrest” and blamed foreign powers for his issues.

One of those detained is a Darina, 19, a law trainee who was observing the election inMinsk She informed her story to the BBC’s Jonah Fisher.