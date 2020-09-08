Belarus protests: Maria Kolesnikova ‘detained at Ukraine border’

image copyrightGetty Images image caption Maria Kolesnikova told BBC Russian last month that “To understand exactly what’s going on, you really have to be here”

A Belarus opposition leader has reportedly been detained at the border with Ukraine the day after her disappearance.

State media report that Maria Kolesnikova was held at the border early on Tuesday morning.

It comes the day after witnesses reportedly saw masked man bundle her into a minibus.

She is one of three women who joined forces to challenge President Alexander Lukashenko in August’s election.

Mass protests followed his re-election amid allegations of vote-rigging. Authorities said more than 600 people were arrested on Sunday on the fourth consecutive weekend of anti-government demonstrations.