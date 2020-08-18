Belarus protests intensify, Robinhood raises more funds, drilling in the Arctic

Alexander Lukashenko, the strongman president of Belarus, defended his political future on Monday as protesters gotten in touch with him to “resign”, stock-trading app Robinhood raised brand-new equity that values the business at more than $11bn, and the Trump administration has actually relocated to open part of the Arctic wildlife haven for oildrilling Plus, the FEET’s Anna Gross on the human and financial toll of environment modification.

‘Resign!’ Belarus president booed by striking employees

https://www.ft.com/content/2b5d2e59-d50a-4a21-9708-605b1ddf90b1

Retail trading app Robinhood’s worth tops $11bn on brand-new fundraising

https://www.ft.com/content/b208cbbe-579c-4cbf-9358-01ae02b4381b

Trump transfers to enable oil drilling in Arctic wildlife haven

https://www.ft.com/content/58b4228f-15ce-40d2-b9bf-688357045b29

Rise in seaside flooding postures danger to international economy

https://www.ft.com/content/6f8fe212-b2e6-49f4-b6b5-c8143ac5392f

See acast.com/privacy for personal privacy and opt-out info.

A records for this podcast is presently not available, see our ease of access guide.