Belarus protesters undeterred in face of threat of army response

Tens of thousands of Belarusians flooded into main Minsk on Sunday, as demonstrations versus strongman president Alexander Lukashenko continued for a 15th successive day regardless of dangers of a renewed federal government crackdown.

The eastern European country has actually been rocked by the most significant demonstrations in its post-independence history given that Mr Lukashenko, who has actually ruled with an iron grip given that 1994, declared triumph over Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in a disputed governmental election 2 weeks earlier.

Waving red and white flags, and directing chants such as “Resign!” and “Freedom!” at Mr Lukashenko, protesters streamed into Independence Square, regardless of a larger cops existence throughout the capital than in current days.

Protests likewise happened in numerous other cities, consisting of Vitebsk, Grodno and Gomel, according to regional media.

Demonstrators were undeterred by a threat from defence minister Viktor Khrenin on Sunday to utilize the army versus any who came near 2nd world war memorials, one of which was the focus of a substantial demonstration versus Mr Lukashenko last weekend.

“I categorically warn you: in case of violation of order and peace in these places, you will deal not with the police, but with the army,” he stated in a declaration composed by the ministry and mainly in uppercase.

“We hope and …