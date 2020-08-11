Belarus protesters decry pressure that forced their leader to flee

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya looked anxious as she read out a ready declaration contacting her advocates to end their demonstrations versus Belarus’s objected to governmental election.

“The people of Belarus have made their choice.” the opposition leader stated in a video shot just hours after she had actually declined main outcomes which offered strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko a landslide triumph in Sunday’s elections.

The volte face stunned Ms Tikhanovskaya’s advocates, who compared the efficiency to a captive video. They stated it had actually plainly been shot under pressure. The video was launched on the pro-government Telegram channel.

“No individual in their best mind thinks that Tikhanovskaya tape-recorded this video willingly. It’s simply one piece of proof of what techniques [the Lukashenko regime] utilizes to break people and the spirit of individuals,” Lithuania’s President Gitanas Naus ėda stated.

Ms Tikhanovskaya later on ran away to Lithuania on Tuesday, bringing an end to a not likely governmental project that provoked the biggest demonstrations in Belarus in a years.

Protesters collect near the Belarus embassy in Berlin on Monday to show versus the election results © FELIPE TRUEBA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock



