Belarus protesters and police clash for third night as EU threatens sanctions | Belarus

Protesters have actually encountered riot police for the third night running in cities throughout Belarus as the European Union threatened to reimpose sanctions over presumed vote-rigging and a violent crackdown on demonstrators.

After, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the primary opposition to the veteran president stated she had fled the country to protect her children, security forces fired rubber bullets and stun grenades to distribute countless protesters in the capital, Minsk.

The heavy police existence stopped working to prevent the protesters, who have actually required to the streets implicating Alexander Lukashenko of fixing the outcome of Sunday’s election.

Witnesses reported seeing security forces apprehending lots of individuals and whipping protesters in the street.

In video shared on social media, security forces were seen obviously smashing cars and truck windows and dragging individuals out of lorries to assault them.

Agence France-Presse press reporters saw riot police target press professional photographers, taking out sd card from their cams and breaking lenses. A professional photographer for Associated Press supported the claims.

Car horns roared in uniformity with the opposition, and individuals marched, clapped and screamed“go away” Protesters stated Tikhanovskaya’s departure would not stop their motion. “Our goal is to overthrow the Lukashenko regime,” Yakov, a 51- year-old engineer, informed AFP in Minsk.

