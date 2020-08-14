Belarus president no longer a legitimate leader, says Lithuanian counterpart – Panorama

The president of Lithuania stated his embattled counterpart in Belarus is no longer the legitimate leader and time is going out for him to accept discussion with his challengers, according to Sky News

Gitanas Nauseda – who has actually provided to function as a conciliator together with the presidents of Latvia, Estonia and Poland – stated there can not be typical relations with their neighbour till complimentary elections are permitted to occur.

In an interview with Sky News, he likewise cautioned the rest of Europe that if they neglect the crisis in Belarus, set off by Alexander Lukashenko declaring a 6th term in workplace in an election last Sunday, the nation would likely end up being a “satellite state” of Russia.

“I think we cannot call Mr Lukashenko legitimate because there were no free, democratic elections in Belarus,” stated the Lithuanian leader, speaking on Thursday at the governmental palace in the capital Vilnius.

He included that an “absolutely necessary pre-condition to have normal relations with Belarus is free elections and a logical result of those elections”.

Lithuania has actually been a prominent voice in opposing the election and condemning days of violence by Belarusian authorities and security services versus demonstrators, railing versus the result.

A 2nd protester has actually passed away in the discontent. Hundreds of individuals have actually been …