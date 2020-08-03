Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko under fire

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko is Europe’s longest-serving ruler and the 65- year-old previous Soviet farm manager now desires a 6th term as president.

But in the run-up to the 9 August governmental election he has actually dealt with the most significant opposition demonstrations for a years.

There have actually been numerous arrests in a wave of presentations because May.

He has actually been in power because 1994, with an authoritarian design similar to the Soviet period, managing the primary media channels, bothering and imprisoning political challengers and marginalising independent voices.

The effective secret authorities – still called the KGB – carefully keeps track of dissidents.

On 30 July 10s of thousands rallied in the capital Minsk in assistance of political newbie Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, now his primary competitor.

She actioned in to challenge Mr Lukashenko after her hubby Sergei Tikhanovsky, a popular blog writer, was disallowed from running and sent out to prison.