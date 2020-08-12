Belarus post-election protests extend into third night – Panorama

Hundreds of individuals required to the streets of Minsk and a number of other cities in Belarus on Tuesday night, in a third straight night of demonstration following the re- election of President Alexander Lukashenko, Euronews reported.

The presentations continued regardless of a huge cops crackdown that triggered a caution of possible European Union sanctions.

There were more clashes in between the protesters and cops who utilized stun grenades and rubber bullets to distribute the crowds continued well into the night.

Police continued to apprehend individuals in an effort to stop discontent. Dozens were kept in the capital and human rights group Viasna likewise reported mass detentions in the cities of Grodno, Brest and Vitebsk.

Several reporters were hurt in Minsk, and some were apprehended by cops. Memory cards were taken from a group of professional photographers, consisting of one from the Associated Press, as they were recording clashes in between cops and protesters.

Some 5,000 individuals have actually been apprehended and lots hurt after the 3 nights of protests.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has actually been implicated of rigging the tally after Sunday’s election, which the authorities state offered the long- standing authoritarian leader a 6th term with a landslide 80% of the vote.

