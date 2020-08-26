Belarus police step up arrests amid protests – Panorama

Police in Belarus on Monday apprehended a number of leading opposition activists along with a handful of protesters participating in a wave of presentations challenging the reelection of Alexander Lukashenko in balloting that they state was rigged, The Associated Press reported.

The Coordination Council, which was set up by the opposition to work out a transfer of power, stated members Sergei Dylevsky and Olga Kovalkova were apprehended in the capital ofMinsk Later in the day, the opposition likewise reported the detention of Alexander Lavrinovich, a strike leader at a significant plant.

Police likewise apprehended a minimum of 5 of a number of hundred individuals who had actually collected in Minsk’s Independence Square on Monday, the 16th- straight day of protests, and another 5 in other cities, activists stated.

The source advises that recently, Lukashenko alerted that the opposition council’s members might deal with charges for developing what he referred to as a parallel federal government. Prosecutors then opened a criminal query on charges of weakening nationwide security, an accusation declined by the council.

Several other council members, consisting of Belarus’ most popular author, Svetlana Alexievich, who won the 2015 Nobel Prize in literature, have actually been summoned for questioning over the protests in an evident effort by authorities to …