Belarus police face off with protesters after presidential poll | News

Police in Belarus have actually punished opposition protesters after a main exit poll put President Alexander Lukashenko on course to win a 6th term.

The exit poll for state tv on Sunday offered Lukashenko 79.7 percent of Sunday’s vote, with his primary opposition, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, coming 2nd with 6.8 percent. A political beginner, Tikhanovskaya installed a historical obstacle to Lukashenko and drew huge crowds in project rallies around the nation.

Preliminary outcomes are not anticipated up until Monday.

Lukashenko, who has actually been in power because 1994, had actually vowed to squash any demonstrations however thousands of protesters required to the streets of the capital, Minsk, quickly after the exit poll was relayed. The opposition had actually stated it anticipated the outcomes to be rigged.

Late on Sunday, the environment in the city was tense as riot police dealt with off with opposition protesters, beating some with trucheons and utilizing flash-bang grenades to attempt to distribute them.

Al Jazeera’s Step Vaessen, reporting from Minsk, stated the capital was “a city filled with anger and frustration” and explained “hectic scenes” that “Minsk hasn’t witnessed before.”

“The streets and squares are full of people who are all very angry, calling the election a huge fraud,” included Vaessen.

“They’re very defiant but also very scared because riot police are out in force. They are detaining people right in front of us so people are spreading around trying to get away from police.”

Police existence in Minsk …