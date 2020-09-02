Belarus police detain 40 students at anti-Lukashenko protest

Rights screen Viasna 96 stated tranquil demonstrations were met a heavy-handed action from Belarusian gatekeeper. Videos shared on social networks and news company images revealed officers in camouflage and balaclavas striking students, and after that dragging them away to be filled onto vans.

Belarus emerged in mass demonstrations last month over the August 9 election, commonly thought by protesters to have actually been rigged to hand Lukashenko a 6th term.

Estimates by activists and regional media recommend that in between 3,000 to 5,000 students marched Tuesday to the town hall’sIndependence Square Much larger demonstrations of 10s of thousands have actually happened at the square in current weeks.

Security officers detaining student protesters on Tuesday in Minsk.
Students gathering to march against the Belarusian presidential election results in Minsk on Tuesday.

CNN has actually connected to the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The federal government has actually not talked about the most recent demonstrations, however throughout a see to a university in the town of Baranovichi, Lukashenko rejected the previous month of discontent, stating, “This will all pass.”

Following Lukashenko’s objected to election win, 19 Belarusian journalists had their accreditation to work for the BBC and other foreign media outlets eliminated by authorities recently, while 2 Associated Press press reporters were deported from the nation, in a significant clampdown on press liberty.
