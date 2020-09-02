Belarus police detain 40 students at anti-Lukashenko protest

Rights screen Viasna 96 stated tranquil demonstrations were met a heavy-handed action from Belarusian gatekeeper. Videos shared on social networks and news company images revealed officers in camouflage and balaclavas striking students, and after that dragging them away to be filled onto vans.

Belarus emerged in mass demonstrations last month over the August 9 election, commonly thought by protesters to have actually been rigged to hand Lukashenko a 6th term.

Estimates by activists and regional media recommend that in between 3,000 to 5,000 students marched Tuesday to the town hall’sIndependence Square Much larger demonstrations of 10s of thousands have actually happened at the square in current weeks.

CNN has actually connected to the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.