Belarus police detain 3,000 people at protests after presidential election – Panorama

Police in Belarus apprehended around 3,000 people at protests that appeared on Sunday following the presidential election, Russia’s RIA news firm pointed out the Belarusian Interior Ministry as stating on Monday, according to Reuters.

Police utilized stun grenades, rubber bullets and water cannon. A human rights group stated one protester was eliminated, BBC News reported.

Long- time leader Alexander Lukashenko has actually won 80.23% of the vote, according to an initial count. Opposition prospect Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has actually can be found in 2nd with 9.90%.