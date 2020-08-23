Belarus opposition protests begin amid heavy police presence

“We are strictly warning: In case of disruption of the order and peace in these places — you will have to deal not with the police, but with the Army,” the Ministry of Defense stated in a declaration.

There was a strong security force presence in the capital city as opposition protesters started reaching Independence Square, with protesters alerted over a speaker to distribute and stop breaching public order laws.

Independent observers slammed the nation’s August 9 survey for being neither totally free nor reasonable. And much of the worldwide neighborhood has actually revealed uniformity with the protesters, stacking pressure on Lukashenko to succumb to require another vote.

But the President has actually doubled down, even firmly insisting that there will not be brand-new elections “until you kill me.” Last Sunday, Lukashenko informed a rally in main Minsk that Belarus was being threatened by “foreign forces.” The United Nations stated Friday it was “disturbed” that supposedly no action had actually been required to examine reports of “large-scale torture and ill-treatment” of individuals and kids jailed in connection with the protests. European Council President Charles Michel stated 2 days previously the European Union would “shortly” enforce “sanctions on a substantial number of individuals responsible for violence, repression and election fraud” …

