Belarus opposition member detained ahead of presidential election: campaign team By Reuters

Supporters of presidential prospect Tikhanouskaya go to a rally in Minsk
MINSK (Reuters) – Authorities in Belarus on Saturday detained Maria Kolesnikova, a popular member of the opposition campaign tough President Alexander Lukashenko in a presidential election, the campaign team stated.
Human rights groups state more than 1,300 individuals have actually been detained in a crackdown ahead of Sunday’s election in an effort to secure down on street demonstrations that posture the most significant obstacle in years to Lukashenko’s guideline.
