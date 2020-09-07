Belarus opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova disappears

Maria Kolesnikova, one of Belarus’s main opposition leaders, vanished in Minsk on Monday morning, as the regime of autocratic leader Alexander Lukashenko battles to quell protests against his disputed re-election.

Ms Kolesnikova was the last of the three women who spearheaded the campaign against Mr Lukashenko in last month’s presidential election to remain in Belarus, after Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and Veronika Tsepkalo fled the country under pressure from the security services.

Maksim Znak, a lawyer from the opposition Coordination Council, of which Ms Kolesnikova is also a member, told the Financial Times that she had “most probably” been detained.

“There is no official information. She has disappeared,” he added.

According to a witness cited by the independent Belarusian website Tut.by, masked men bundled Ms Kolesnikova into a minivan in central Minsk, before driving her away to an unknown destination.

“I heard the sound of a telephone falling on asphalt, some sort of a scuffle, turned round, and saw that people in masks and civilian clothes were pushing Maria into this minibus,” Anastasia, the witness, told Tut.by. “Her phone flew out, one of these people picked up the phone, jumped into the minibus, and they drove off.”

