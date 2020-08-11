Belarus opposition leader leaves country after rejecting election results

Belarus’s opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has actually left the country and is now in neighbouring Lithuania after she declined the authorities results of the governmental election.

Clearly distressed and in tears, Ms Tikhanovskaya stated in a video published on YouTube that she had “made the decision” to see her kids, who she left from Belarus to an undefined European country in the run-up to Sunday’selection

.

“This campaign really gave me a shot in the arm and I thought I could survive everything,” Ms Tikhanovskaya stated. “But I am probably still the same weak woman I was to begin with.”

“God forbid any of you are forced with the choice that I was,” she stated. “Not one life is worth what is happening right now. Children are the most important thing in our lives.”

Ms Tikhanovskaya’s hubby Sergei Tikhanovsky, a popular YouTuber, has actually remained in prison given that May on sedition charges throughout his project to oust Belarus’ strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko, who has actually ruled the country given that 1994, and made the sobriquet of “Europe’s last dictator” for his unrelenting repression of his challengers.