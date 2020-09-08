Belarus opposition leader Kolesnikova detained at Ukraine border

Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova was detained at the border with Ukraine, Belarusian authorities said on Tuesday, the day after she went missing in the capital Minsk.

Ms Kolesnikova is the last of the trio of women who challenged strongman Alexander Lukashenko in August’s presidential election still in Belarus, after Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and Veronika Tsepkalo fled the country under pressure from the security services.

Ms Kolesnikova and two other opposition figures, Anton Rodnenkov and Ivan Kravtsov, all vanished on Monday, as Mr Lukashenko battled to stifle the huge protests that have rocked the country since he claimed a landslide victory in a deeply flawed election on August 9.

Belarusian media reported that Ms Kolesnikova had been grabbed off the street in central Minsk on Monday morning by masked men in civilian clothes and bundled into a van, before being driven away.

Belarus’s state news agency Belta said on Tuesday that Ms Kolesnikova, Mr Kravtsov and Mr Rodnenkov had tried to cross into Ukraine in the early hours of the morning, and that Ms Kolesnikova had been detained in the process.

Anton Bychkovsky, a spokesman for Belarus’s border guard agency, claimed that their car “rapidly accelerated” while approaching the border before the men…