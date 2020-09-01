Belarus opposition leader: Dozens disappeared after protests

“What I want to tell is that a lot of people in Belarus now are political prisoners,” Tikhanovskaya stated, speaking by videoconference. “They simply remain in prison with no court, and they remain in there just for their, I do not understand, for their desire to discuss what’s going on in Belarus, about their desire to reside in a totally free nation.

“After the demonstrations,” she stated in stopping however clear English, “we still do not understand where about 70 individuals are and they are miss out on[ing] and it’s a huge issue for us since it should not remain in a European nation in the 21st century that individuals are miss out on[ing] and authorities do not do anything simply to discover them.

“Everybody has actually seen all the violence that our authorities have actually devoted, our authorities devoted towards all these tranquil individuals,” Tikhanovskaya stated. “And not one criminal case was organized to investigate this, you know these crimes, as if it’s normal. No, it’s not normal and cases should be opened against every policeman that beat these people.”

Tikhanovskaya spoke with POLITICO a day after 10s of countless individuals once again required to the streets in Minsk, and Lukashenko released big contingents of riot authorities, and cordoned off crucial structures, consisting of the home of the embattled leader who was commemorating his 66th birthday.

She revealed self-confidence that the protests, in addition to labor strikes, would continue till Lukashenko given up power, and she recommended that his challengers were gotten ready for a long battle that might handle …