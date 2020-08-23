Belarus opposition holds mass rally in Minsk despite ban

Opposition advocates in Belarus are holding a mass rally in the capital Minsk, 2 weeks after a challenged election offered President Alexander Lukashenko another term in workplace.

People have actually been streaming in the main square, despite heavy authorities existence.

The protesters state Mr Lukashenko took the election and desire him to resign.

The president has actually promised to squash the discontent and has actually formerly blamed the dissent on unnamed “foreign-backed revolutionaries”.

Recent demonstrations have actually been consulted with a crackdown in which a minimum of 4 individuals have actually passed away. Demonstrators stated they had actually been tortured in jails.

According main outcomes, Mr Lukashenko – who has actually ruled Belarus for 26 years – won more than 80% of the vote in the 9 August election and opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya 10%.

There were no independent observers, and the opposition states there was enormous vote rigging.

Ms Tikhanovskaya, who was required to get away to neighbouring Lithuania the day after the election, promised to “stand till the end” in the demonstrations.