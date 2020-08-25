Belarus opposition figures in court after night in jail By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Representatives of the Coordination Council for members of the Belarusian opposition go to a press conference in Minsk



By Andrei Makhovsky

MINSK (Reuters) – Two leaders of the opposition in Belarus appeared in court on Tuesday after a night in jail as the federal government pursued a crackdown on the couple of figures still at big, with more mass presentations prepared versus President Alexander Lukashenko.

Despite most significant opposition figures being in jail or in exile, Lukashenko has actually up until now stopped working to put down demonstrations versus his 26-year guideline more than 2 weeks after an election his challengers state was rigged.

Tens of countless individuals required to the streets over the weekend and distributed quietly. Lukashenko has actually rejected election unfaithful. He has actually called the protesters “rats” and states they are moneyed from abroad.

Olga Kovalkova, the primary agent still in Belarus of opposition prospect Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, appeared in court, as did Sarhei Dyleuski, who has actually led strikes at the Minsk Tractor Factory, among the nation’s most significant plants. Both were jailed on Monday.

The 2 are leaders of the opposition Coordination Council, established recently with the mentioned objective of opening settlements with the federal government …